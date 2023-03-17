Taco Bell’s Hottest Menu Items Are Coming Back

G enerally, I’m one to avoid fast food items with words like “ lava” and “ volcano” in the name, but judging by the many devoted fans who have long since demanded the return of Taco Bell’s spiciest menu items, I’m very much alone in this. And that long-running collective internet buzz has seemingly worked its magic yet again : Taco Bell has just announced the return of its beloved Volcano M enu, which will debut nationwide this June. “The rumblings were true,” the press release notes.

What is the Taco Bell Volcano Menu?

For the uninitiated, Taco Bell’s Volcano M enu was first released in 1995 and has made sporadic appearances ever since ; a Taco Bell representative confirmed to The Takeout that its most recent revival was in 2016. The items on the Volcano Menu are a little different every time, but the theme remains the same: Taco Bell classics made extra hot and spicy.

Wh en does Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu return ?

This newest iteration of the V olcano line up will be available to Taco Bell rewards members beginning June 27 and then to all customers nationwide starting June 29. Taco Bell has confirmed to The Takeout that t he summer menu will include:

A Volcano Burrito ( $3.99)

A Volcano Taco ($2.49)

The Volcano Combo ($7.49)

The option to add Lava Sauce to anything ( $1 extra)

T he popularity of these spicy items has remained constant over the years, even inspiring more than 1,800 people to sign a petition to bring the menu back. In its press release, Taco Bell even makes a point to thank the Volcano Menu’s “ cult-like following who have relentlessly championed its return.”



Since the announcement of the V olcano M enu’s 2023 return, “volcano burrito” is now a trending search term on the Taco Bell fandom wiki. Taco Bell has not revealed the specific ingredients in the newest version of the V olcano B urrito, but the fandom page notes that a double beef version is currently available in the UK, describing it as “packed with meat, rice, crunchy red strips, and Lava S auce.”



As for the Volcano Taco, it was allegedly first released in the fall of 2008. That t aco featured a distinctive red crunchy taco shell (much like the Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco) with ground beef, lettuce, Lava Sauce, and a spicy nacho cheese sauce that was unavailable prior to the introduction of the taco. Taco Bell would not reveal what exactly its L ava S auce is, but we can assume it’ll take a similar form to its past iterations.

Since the Volcano Menu is still a ways away, Taco Bell is keeping a fairly tight lid on the volcanic action for now. A representative confirmed to The Takeout that more information can be expected leading up to the return of the menu in June.