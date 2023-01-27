10 Foods to Get Excited About in February

At The Takeout, we live for new bites, inventive flavors, and weird promotional menu items. Looking ahead to February 2023, we see a mix of sweet treats to share with your sweetheart (lots of pink and red brand ing) and some savory items to enjoy solo, plus some deals unmistakably geared toward football fans.

Wherever your tastes fall, you’ll find something fun to pick up in February. K eep in mind some of these limited-time-only items might not last through the month, so if you find yourself craving any of them, get on it .