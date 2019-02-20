Graphic: Just Born

Peeps are to Easter as candy hearts are to Valentine’s Day. Love them or loathe them, they’re a seasonal harbinger, a candy-aisle staple, a food made from ingredients that no one could identify in nature. And Peeps get even stranger this year, with a new lineup of flavors from Just Born Quality Confections that include root beer and blue raspberry.

In a press release, Just Born announces that some of the new flavors will be available nationwide, while others will be exclusive to certain retailers like Target and Walmart.

New nationally available flavors include:



Peeps Pancakes & Syrup

Peeps Cotton Candy

Peeps Delights Orange Sherbet Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème-Flavored Fudge

New retailer-specific flavors include:



Peeps Root Beer Float Marshmallow Chicks (only at Kroger)

Peeps Delights Vanilla Crème Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (only at Target)

Peeps Filled Delights Chocolate Caramel Swirl Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (only at Target)

Peeps Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (only at Walmart)

Think of the horrifying flavor combo possibilities that children’s sugar-addled brains will concoct: “Let’s eat one blue raspberry and one cotton candy together!” The mind truly boggles.

On the more traditional side of things, Just Born has also extended the Peeps line into standard Easter candies, including foil-wrapped solid chocolate bunnies and jelly beans. The company would also like to remind us at this most sacred of holidays that it has product partnerships including Peeps-flavored International Delight coffee creamer and Kellogg’s Peeps cereal, just like Jesus intended.

