Television’s best and brightest (or at least, a small portion that a group of voters deemed as such) are being celebrated with nominations yet again—that’s right, it’s Emmy season, baby! The full list of nominations was released July 12 , honoring long-standing masterpieces and surprising new series alike.

In many ways these nominees couldn’t be more different, ranging from classic sitcoms to true crime to what-the-fuck-am-I-even-looking-at-here dramas and comedies. But there’s one thing that stands out in most of them : f ood and drinks play a huge part in building these worlds and showing us who these characters really are.

There are probably plenty I missed—I’m but one person trying to watch every single show in a sea of ever expanding streaming services. And there are a few I left off the list to avoid spoiling major moments, like that crucial bite in the last season of Barry (if you know, you know). But here are the delectable moments from 15 Emmy- nominated shows that left us hungry for more.