If you spend any time at all immersed in the hellscape that is Twitter, you know that the new season of Succession premiered this past Sunday, October 17. The series follows the dysfunctional billionaire family behind Waystar Royco, an objectively evil international media conglomerate whose CEO, patriarch Logan Roy, plays continual mind games with his children as he ponders who will inherit his media throne. I have yet to view the premiere, so please do not comment with spoilers, but I am pleased to announce that the show is about to have its very own ice cream flavor.

Ample Hills Creamery announced the new Succession-themed ice cream in a press release sent to The Takeout. The Brooklyn-based brand is known for its pop-culture-inspired ice cream flavors, including one honoring the Star Wars franchise, another inspired by the Royal Wedding, and twin flavors that evoke the horrors of the 2016 presidential election. Delicious!

Now, Ample Hills is introducing S’more on the Floor, inspired by the return of Succession. The flavor is an in-joke for fans, a nod to a famous scene from Episode 3, Season 2. In the scene, a scheming Logan Roy forces his employees and family members to play an absurd game called Boar on the Floor. In Boar on the Floor, supposed liars are forced to crawl around on the floor fighting over sausages. S’more on the Floor is a bit less sadistic, featuring “milk chocolate marshmallow ice cream with marshmallow scotch swirls, chocolate-dipped graham cracker cookies, and chocolate Greg sprinkles.”

Quick note: the “chocolate Greg sprinkles” are a nod to Cousin Greg, Nicholas Braun’s hapless character on the show. Please keep in mind that the sprinkles are not shaped like Greg, nor do they appear to taste like Greg. Per the press release, the flavor’s name and ingredients were crowd-sourced by Ample Hills fans over Instagram, which explains the Greg sprinkles.

If you’d like to get your hands on a pint or two, they’re currently available for nationwide pre-order. The flavor is also available in Ample Hills’ brick-and-mortar scoop shops. The pints are $8.50 apiece.