Stranger Things fans have a good weekend ahead of them: The sci-fi horror Netflix series, currently in its fourth season, will drop its two-episode finale on July 1. The year is now 1986 for the kids of fictional Hawkins, Indiana, and as a Midwestern ’80s kid myself, I am feeling a lot of nostalgia when I watch the show.
But what would the characters from Stranger Things have been eating during this era, whenever they weren’t busy saving the world? I did some research, and revisited my own memories of those days, to find out. Let’s wander through the culinary landscape of 1986 to find out what exactly would have gone into those Ghostbusters lunch boxes.