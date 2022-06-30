Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut 1986 Pan Pizza Commercial

Sure, Domino’s might have paid a ton of money to be branded the official pizza of the Stranger Things universe, but back in the 1980s, Pizza Hut was the only pizza chain that mattered . It was always an occasion when my family went, since it had table service; I remember those booths and red cups like it was yesterday. Not to mention that the 1980s saw the peak of the Pizza Wars, in which Domino’s and Pizza Hut each fought to become America’s go-to pizza. In 1986, Pizza Hut opened its 5,000th franchise location, a milestone that indicates the chain was top of mind for many Americans.

A stoner employee named Argyle from fictional pizzeria Surfer Boy Pizza plays a part in the fourth season of Stranger Things, but we never actually get to see anyone dig into those decent-looking pies.

The whole gang really deserves to treat themselves to some pan pizza from Pizza Hut, hopefully in a scenario when, you know, everyone’s not so damn stressed out. Red cups and vinyl seating for everyone . And way less blood.