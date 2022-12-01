Osetra caviar

Nothing screams fancy quite like caviar. And Costco apparently does have everything, because it carries Osetra caviar products in its refrigerated section, complete with an inert spoon for serving it. (This is because it’s believed that certain metals affect the flavor of the fish roe. ) This is the perfect gift for anyone looking to ring in the New Year with a bang. Note that while you can find some affordable options (under $100) at the store itself, you can also order some of the ultra-premium options via the Costco website.