Say it with me: There’s no shame in using a store-bought spice blend. In fact, the only shameful thing is being too snobby to embrace pre-made blends. Spice blends catapult any savory meal to the flavor fast track, deepening and rounding out pretty much any dish. Sure, you can make your own blends—but when you’re in a hurry, these pre-made blends are a lifesaver. Take, for example, Cavender’s Greek Seasoning, my pseudo-Greek fave. Or The Spice House’s new-ish Black Garlic Ramen Pepper, which is great on all things cruciferous. Both are genuine godsends when you’ve got 15 minutes to whip up a meal.

Not sure what to do with store-bought blends? We’ve got a few ideas.