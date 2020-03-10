8 foods that we, non–Instant Pot obsessives, cook in our Instant Pots regularly [Updated]

Photo : siims ( iStock )

I try not to use the term “cult” lightly, but I’ll say this: Instant Pot’s most enthusiastic users display a devotion to the combination slow-cooker/pressure-cooker that borders on religious zeal. After receiving mine at Christmas, I joined a couple Instant Pot groups on Facebook, thinking I’d pick up easy recipe ideas. Instead, I was bombarded with a constant stream of posts from “Instant Pot heads” confessing Instant Pot addictions. Exhibit A:

I mean, people, it’s a kitchen appliance.

So, I abandoned those groups, and have been using my Instant Pot like I’d use any other new kitchen appliance—regularly, but without any kind of emotional attachment. That perspective seems to be sorely lacking in write-ups of the Instant Pot, which read like descriptions of a religious conversion and/or contain multiple uses of the word “obsession.”

Here’s what we at The Takeout (a couple of well-adjusted and not fanatical users of this kitchen device) think of the Instant Pot: It’s good! It does the work, as promised, of both a slow-cooker and a pressure-cooker. If you don’t intend to use it for pressure-cooking, then save yourself the expense and stick with your Crock-Pot, but if you’d like to speed up some tedious kitchen tasks, it’s worth a look. Here are the most practical uses we of sound mind have found for the Instant Pot. —Kate Bernot