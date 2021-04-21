11 recipes for when you’re craving something cheesy

Photo : Kevin Pang

The mere presence of cheese makes every dish it’s a part of that much richer and more exciting, whether it’s sprinkled on top or incorporated as a central ingredient—and there’s such a wide world of cheeses out there that there are always more varieties to discover. At The Takeout, cheese is an animating force, one that’s always inspiring us to get creative. So here is a collection of our cheesiest recipes, guaranteed to satisfy a range of cravings.

