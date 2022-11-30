For the cook who deserves to be spoiled: F ancy olive oil

It can be really difficult to justify buying fancy olive oil for your home kitchen, which is why it makes such a great gift . The nice stuff isn’t usually for cooking , but rather for seasoning and fini shing ; drizzle it straight on top of salads , bread, pasta, or use it to finish any dish off for some additional rich and herbaceous flavor. (It also makes a great component in homemade salad dressing.)



Graza sells a duo of oils, one that’s meant for everyday cooking and one that’s meant as a finisher, all for a tidy sum of $35. It’s a practical pair of bottles with screw tops, and considering how much some of the nice stuff can cost , this is a great bundled gift .