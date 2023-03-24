Wendy’s Is Doing What McDonald’s Refuses to Do

Long have we documented its history, and long has the internet begged for McDonald’s to bring back the once mighty McWrap, but those pleas have gone unanswered. U ntil now. S ort of. Sorry to psych you out, but I promise there’s a light at the end of this tunnel. You’ll just have to loosen your standards on the “Mc” part of the wrap.

Wendy’ s new spring 2023 menu items

Wendy’s has announced its upcoming s pring lineup of new menu offerings, among which is a Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap that might just placate the wishful McWrap-loving community. Beginning on March 28, the fast food chain’s menu will include:

Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade: Wendy’s, in case you weren’t aware, already has a solid lineup of lemonades also released a new lemonade recently

: The s pring salad contains everything a Cobb should, including a pplewood s moked b acon, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy fried onions, and diced egg. Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap: This new wrap is filled with diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, and a creamy ranch sauce, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. The press release pointedly says, “Some say it’s the only chicken wrap worth obsessing over.” McWrap fans, take heed.

“We are always listening to our fans and introducing exciting new menu items to give them exactly what they are craving,” said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s is also getting rid of a classic menu item

Even more interesting than Wendy’s open jabs at McDonald’s is the fact that in order to usher in this new menu, Wendy’s has gotten rid of its original Grilled Chicken Sandwich, as confirmed to The Takeout by a Wendy’s spokesperson. (Indeed, it’s gone from the chicken menu on Wendy’s website.)

“Our consumers love ranch products,” said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for Wendy’s, on a recent call detailing the s pring menu. “So we wanted to deliver what our customers love in the Wendy’s way, which is fast food done right. It’s fresh ingredients, craveable, forward leaning, and affordable.”

The build of the new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap contains many of the same basic ingredients as McDonald’s once popular S nack W raps, which were the precursor to the la rger- format McWraps. Snack Wraps also contained chicken (grilled or crispy), lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch.

Whether snack-size or fully loaded , it doesn’t look like we’re getting wraps back at McDonald’s in the U.S. anytime soon , so Wendy’s just might be successful in gaining a customer base that has long felt unheard by the G olden A rches.