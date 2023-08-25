The Weirdest Pumpkin Spice Products of 2023

We’re coming to the end of August, and we all know what that means: b listering heat, back- to- school promotions , and p umpkin s pice everything. Yes, though it might seem ridiculously early for fall flavors, pumpkin spice fans and the companies aiming to please them would argue that this time of year can’t come soon enough.



Starbucks, Dunkin’, 7-Eleven, and many other chains have already debuted their fall menus, which, after so many years of earlier and earlier release dates , has become expected. But what’s less predictable is the annual onslaught of products that hit the market in concurrence with the lattes, trading on “pumpkin spice” in unconventional and sometimes truly bizarre ways . Here are some of the weirdest pumpkin spice products that have been announced so far in 2023:

Busch Pumpkin Spice Dog Brew: You know the phenomenon where people start to look like their pets? Well, perhaps they also start to develop similar tastes. Busch Light has launched Busch Pumpkin Spice Dog Brew, an alcohol-free drink for dogs made with pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, and water. The pup-friendly beverage is sold in a four- pack and is available while supplies last at ShopBeerGear.com

Hefty Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags : Forget about scented candles. What you need is trash that doesn't smell like trash. Packs of Hefty Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags will be available in September at nationwide retailers like Walmart and Target for $5.99.

Krispy Kreme Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts: To go along with the release of its pumpkin spice doughnut collection and to honor National Dog Day, Krispy Kreme is launching Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts. These baked doughnut-shaped dog biscuits will be available August 26- 31 at participating shops. The treats contain ingredients like pumpkin, peanut butter, and carob, and f lavors include Pup'kin Spice Original Glazed®, Pup'kin Spice Cake, Pup'kin Spice Maple Peanut, and Pup'kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl, sold in a six-count box.

Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar: Buying a Pumpkin Spice Latte is so basic. But you know what isn't? Pumpkin-s pice-flavored caviar. Chosen Foods, an avocado oil maker, is launching exclusively available on the brand's website

Pumpkin Spice Latte Body Wash: If you love pumpkin spice so much that you, uh, wish you could coat your entire body in it, now is your chance. Tree Hut has released

If you’re only getting your p umpkin spice fix from lattes, you’re missing out. In 2023, there’s no limit to how this flavor can be enjoyed—so let it extend outward into every facet of your life, and spread the PSL joy to your dog, your trash, and your butt.