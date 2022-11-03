The movie of the century (probably) is finally here. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, is streaming on the Roku Channel app starting November 4 , and while we’re devastated that we won’t be able to celebrate our two favorite unproblematic kings on the big screen, the at-home viewing allows us to honor Yankovic the best way we know how: with lots of food.



WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY Teaser Trailer (2022) Daniel Radcliffe

When a friend of mine suggested a Weird Al– themed menu for our highly anticipated viewing party, we realized just how much this guy loves food. We shouldn’t have been surprised—his breakout hit was “My Bologna” (featured in a hilariously dramatic scene in the film’s trailer), he has a whole compilation called The Food Album, and he was known to perform “The Food Medley” with snippets of other food parodies at live shows in the 1980s.

Here’s a quick spin through his decades-long catalog to show just how often he has turned to food for inspiration, providing inspiration for plenty of delicious dishes in the process.