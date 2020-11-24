It’s not like we have to sit here and extoll the virtues of nature’s greatest starch—you already know that potatoes are the best, full stop. So let’s just cut to the chase and present you with all our most creative ideas for how to cook with them. Whether they’re mashed or baked or air-fried, spuds are a beautiful thing. Enjoy every bite.
Ultra Deluxe Twice-Baked Potatoes
With its beautiful piping, dusting of chives, and elegant presentation, the twice-baked potato starts with a humble tuber and transforms it into something fancy as hell. These Ultra Deluxe Twice-Baked Potatoes play up the textural contrast between the crispy outer skin and the velvety interior with lots of salt, sour cream, oil, and butter, and Heinz 57 sauce ties the whole dish together in an unexpected way. Go ahead and dress up your potatoes—you can pretend it’s a special occasion. Here’s the recipe.
Tartiflette
Sometimes you find yourself with too many potatoes (they are sold by the sackful at most grocery stores), and in those cases, you should turn to tartiflette. It’s a French dish consisting of lots of potatoes layered with bacon, onion, and semi-soft cow’s milk cheese such as Port Salut. A tangy mixture of vinegar, hot sauce, and honey make this version of tartiflette anything but traditional, but the deviation is well worth it. Here’s the recipe.
Potato Cauldron
Though The Takeout is based in Chicago, its roots are deep in Wisconsin. And there is nothing that says Wisconsin more than cheese. May we present to you the Potato Cauldron, the most Wisconsin—yea, Midwestern—side dish of all: a full gallon of potatoes blended with butter, two types of cheese, and bacon. If you’re going to bust a gut, you might as well go whole hog. Here’s the recipe.
Millionaire Mashed Potatoes
Though it would probably be nice to win the lottery or get in on the ground floor of some very lucrative stock options and become a literal millionaire, eating these Millionaire Mashed Potatoes makes you feel like you’ve achieved greatness nonetheless. These are better than any mashed potatoes you’ve experienced in your life, richer and smoother and far more buttery. Top with a hefty, beefy gravy, or feel free to just eat them plain—they’re that good. Here’s the recipe.
Potato Puffs with Vinegar Salt
Ever heard of pommes dauphine? That’s French for “deep-fried extra-fluffy mashed potato nuggets,” and the fact that they aren’t a bigger deal in North American cuisine is a travesty. They only require a few standard ingredients (potatoes, milk, butter, flour, etc.), and once fried, the whole batch can be tossed in spice blends, cheese powder, or seasoned salt and served hot. Here’s the recipe.
Potato & Egg Sandwiches
Most of us have tried adding potato chips to our sandwiches for a bit of crunch, but how about making potato your primary sandwich filling? This recipe for potato and egg sandwiches is an homage to the ones that have been made at Defonte’s sandwich shop in Red Hook, Brooklyn, since 1922. The brilliance of this sandwich is that it’s cheap, it’s filling, it can be made by absolutely anybody regardless of their skill level, and yet somehow it’s still better than any sandwich you’ve ever had. Here’s the recipe.
Polish Potato Dumplings
This recipe for Pyzy, or Polish potato dumplings, is all about building a chef’s instinct. You can’t go wrong when making this recipe; you might undermix or overmix your dough, you might add a bit too much flour or make the dumplings a touch too big. But that’s not a problem, because regardless of the texture, all pyzy is good pyzy—especially when the dumplings are smothered in an onion and mushroom gravy. Here’s the recipe.
World’s Crispiest Hash Browns
The secret to the perfect hash browns isn’t in the recipe so much as the technique. There’s a reason most homemade hash browns are limp and soggy, utterly devoid of that golden, crackly crispness that makes these spuds so special. The secret lies in how you grate them, rinse them, dry them, and season them; it’s a precise process, but not a difficult one, and once you follow these instructions to the letter, you’ll be amazed at what kind of crunch you can achieve. Here’s the recipe.
Champ, Colcannon, and Boxty
Aside from Idaho, there is no place in the world associated more closely with potatoes than Ireland. The Irish are masters at dressing up their potatoes and mixing them with greens: scallions, cabbage, kale, nettles, they’ve tried them all. Learn about the Essential Potato Dishes of Ireland, enough for a separate multi-course meal: Champ, Colcannon, Boxty, and Potato and Scallion Soup. Here are the recipes.
