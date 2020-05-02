Pasta recipes that will never expire

Photo : Anda Chu/Digital First Media/East Bay Times ( Getty Images )

Everyone, everywhere, is singing pasta’s praises anew right now—even more than dalgona coffee or sourdough bread. It’s a cheap, easy, shelf-stable pantry product that will see you through lean times and quarantines alike. You already know this. You’ve stocked up on angel hair, rigatoni, and even some orecchiette. You’ve got this; you’re good. And yet...

Several weeks of homemade meals in a row is simply a lot of cooking for any one person to take, even if they enjoy it. You might find yourself in a rut, in need of a recipe that varies your routine, something that can be cobbled together with the dwindling contents of your fridge and still be tasty and satisfying enough that you won’t immediately pivot to a make-good meal of frozen pizza. (You’ll be wanting that right around week five, and it’s best to save it for when you most need its cheesy comforts.) So here’s a roundup of our best pasta ideas, all in one place. You can bookmark it for the next time you’re staring down a box of fettuccine noodles in the cabinet, wondering if you’ve got the supplies to make them pop. You do, and they will.