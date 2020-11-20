Sweet Squash-Pecan Casserole Photo : Karl Gustafson

A casserole is more than the sum of its parts. A casserole is peak comfort, a tried-and-true, feel-good dish that contains all of the world’s best things. Creamy bases, crunchy toppings, and generally reheatable accoutrements make a casserole an object of convenience—but also worthy of deep affection and, yeah, love. Tons of it. Of course, as we descend into the mayhem that is the holiday season, chances are that if you close your eyes and spin around, you’ll hit a casserole. But casseroles are not to be relegated to the Thanksgiving table. Yes, casseroles can carry you through a maddening holiday dinner, but they can also become the centerpiece of a mouthwatering brunch or serve as a quick weeknight meal if you have post-holiday cooking fatigue. A casserole is whatever you need it to be, which is why we’ve rounded up our favorite holiday mains, sides, and brunchy crowd-pleasers. All you need is a Pyrex dish and a craving for sweet, sweet coziness.