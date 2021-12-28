Here at The Takeout, we’ve always got our finger on the pulse of the fast food industry—and not just so we can taste every new sandwich the moment it hits the menu. The year 2021 was significant for the entire fast food landscape: worker shortages, menu reductions, drive-thru innovations, and robotic kitchen assistants all became part of our new normal. It’s tough to say what the year 2022 might bring, though we have some guesses (and some hopes).

What follows is a list of our top 10 most popular fast food news stories of 2021. These were the stories our readers liked and shared the most, and they offer an interesting look back at a very unique year. Who knew we’d all be keeping such close tabs on Burger King?