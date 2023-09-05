10 Facts You Never Knew About Grocery Stores

RC Cola has been a cola of choice (or third choice, let’s be honest) for well over 100 years. But few may know how the brand got its start. In 1905, pharmacist Claud A. Hatcher began formulating soft drinks in the basement of his family’s grocery store in Columbus, Georgia. The story goes that Hatcher had a disagreement with the store’s soda provider, which drove him to make and sell his own product instead.

Advertisement

Hatcher’s drinks proved to be a hit that soon spawned its own company and grew into the global powerhouse we know and love. RC Cola remains a point of pride for Columbus, Georgia and for grocery store basements everywhere.