10 Facts You Never Knew About Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Starbucks’ monumental decision to add cinnamon, nutmeg and clove flavors to its hot beverage lineup. The so-called Pumpkin Spice Latte, born in 2003, was a seismic event in the brand’s history, one that has helped solidify Starbucks as the nation’s second-largest fast food chain (yes, it counts as a fast food chain) and establish it as a tastemaker in the American dining landscape.

Whether you love or hate the #PSL, the drink has had a storied history in the two decades since its release. Here are a few facts you might not have known about the iconic beverage, which for better or for worse has become an undeniable harbinger of fall.