Where to Get Free and Discount Food on National Fried Chicken Day

The juiciest and crispiest of national food holidays is upon us: National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and multiple restaurants are offering deals in honor of the occasion. The fried chicken sandwich wars may have entered a new era, but whether your fried bird is served undressed, dipped in sauce, or topped with mozzarella, it’ll be the star of the show this Thursday. Here are the best deals to get your hands on for National Fried Chicken Day:
- bb.q Chicken: This Korean fried chicken franchise (which is experimenting with some interesting order technology) is offering free delivery on DoorDash and Uber Eats throughout the month of July. The brand boasts that its Korean frying method makes for lighter, crispier, and more flavorful chicken than American style. Bb.q Chicken also offers more than 13 different flavor options, as well as boneless and bone-in options.
- KFC: Now through July 9, KFC is offering free delivery on all orders placed via its website or through its mobile app. It’s also debuting two new menu items, the limited-time Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich and a $20 Fill Up Box. The latter includes 12 chicken nuggets, four pieces of chicken, fries, four biscuits, and four dipping sauces.
- Pollo Campero: This popular restaurant chain originating in Guatemala has grown into a strong contender in the chicken sandwich wars, and now it will be celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with an offer for its app users. Valid on July 6 only, customers who order via the app will receive a $5 reward credit when they use the code POLLO2023.
- Popeyes: You should never settle for one fried chicken sandwich when you can have two. Until July 9, Popeyes is offering a buy one get one free deal on any chicken sandwich ordered through its app or website. Whether it’s spicy, blackened, or topped with bacon and cheese, you deserve a taste of the poultry that changed everything.
- Bonchon: In celebration of a new sauce release and National Fried Chicken Day, this international chain specializing in Korean fried chicken is offering customers 50 wings for $65—that’s a solid discount from its typical price of $79.90. The deal is available for both dine-in and takeout, and comes with free delivery if you order on July 6.
So go grab a sandwich (or platter, or bucket) to celebrate, along with some side dishes, won’t you?
