Spotted: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich 2.0

Image : Popeyes

For the past six months or so, there hasn’t been much to report about the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. It still tastes as delicious as it did when it debuted last year. Now, you can go through any Popeyes drive-thru at any time and get one. There are no long lines, no violence, not even any bad art. This is the sort of peace that happens after a decisive victory.



But there are always new worlds to explore and bold new territories to conquer. The website Chew Boom reports that Popeyes has been test marketing a new chicken sandwich in the Denver area, the BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich. It costs $5.49 and contains all the elements of the original that we loved so much—the buttermilk-battered white meat filet, the toasted brioche bun, the pickle so obviously ripped off from Chik-fil-a—plus cheese and bacon, which make just about anything better.

The one downside, according to Chew Boom’s informant, a Denverite named Josh, is the “sweet smokey barbecue sauce.” There was so much of it, he reported, that he couldn’t taste anything else. It’s unclear whether this is a feature of the BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich or if the person who made his sandwich just had a heavy hand with the sauce. If anyone in Denver or any other test marketing area happens to try this sandwich, please let us know how it is. Last year I got kind of tired of writing about Popeyes all the time, but now I’m very nostalgic for those kinder, simpler times.