When historians one day reflect on the year that was 2019, they will be forced to talk at least a little about the Popeyes chicken sandwich. Now, in the final weeks of the year, we have the tweet that future generations might say defined our society:

Earlier this week at Art Basel, three bananas were duct-taped to a wall and were sold for $120,000 per banana. As explained by people who understand art, the buyers paid well over twice the average American household income not for the actual banana duct-taped to a wall, but for the idea of a banana duct-taped to a wall. Fortunately for the rest of the world’s art collectors, those buyers do not own the idea of duct-taping a chicken sandwich to a wall, so this Popeyes installation, it seems, is fair game.

If you’re planning on displaying perishable food in your house as art, you might want to make sure the idea is original. (Yoko Ono famously presented a decomposing apple at London’s Indica Gallery in 1966, so those are off the table.) As for the conceptual artists out there, they should hurry to debut their installations before other major brands get a whiff of what Popeyes has done, or else every gallery wall across America will be taken up by packages of Steak-umms.

The potential upside of this stunt is that if the chicken sandwich sells, Popeyes—which made many, many millions of dollars off the chicken sandwich thanks to many, many millions of dollars in free press—is planning to donate the $120,003.99 to their in-house charity The Popeyes Foundation, which “strengthen[s] our communities with food and support in times of need.”