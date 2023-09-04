12 Clever Ways to Use Ice Cream Cones, Beyond Ice Cream

Push A Glass Into The Waffles 6 Times And You’ll Never Need A Dessert Bowl Again

Here’s a secret about waffle cones that will change your dessert-making forever: You don’t have to be at the mercy of its natural shape. If you steam the waffle cone, it becomes malleable, and you can reshape it as you wish. So long as you work quickly with the newly flattened waffle while it’s still warm, you can roll it with a shot glass to create a tubular or taco shape. From there, it’s all about experimentation. The fillings for your dessert taco can be cream and berries, s’mores-inspired, triple chocolate—wherever your sweet tooth leads you. Yes, you can even dip the top of the “taco” in a chocolate coating if you’d like to evoke the Choco Taco.