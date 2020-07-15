This Cannoli Pudding recipe will change your life in three minutes

Graphic : Rebecca Fassola

Welcome to Turn Off The Oven Week, featuring creative ways to beat the heat and stay far away from your stovetop.

Advertisement

It is so easy to make cannoli pudding that I am legitimately embarrassed by how long it took me to figure out how to do it. When I was a kid, cannoli were far and away my favorite dessert on earth (even better than Spumoni), and I figured that the reason I could only have them on holidays is that they were far too precious to enjoy the rest of the year. Every cannoli is a small miracle, and I truly believed the only people capable of making them were culinary alchemists with god on their side.



Advertisement

Then I grew up, learned how this oh-so-ethereal cannoli cream gets made, and felt like a fool. There was no sorcery, no rare ingredients or incantations. To make this stuff, the only skill you need is the ability to turn a mixer on and off. There are probably well-trained capuchin monkeys in Hollywood who knew how to make this before I did. So we’ve all learned two things from this story: always take a closer look at the foods you put on a pedestal, and keep your eyes open for any primates out there who might make you pudding upon request.

Though this pudding is simple to make, it tastes like the height of luxury, so eat it in the fanciest glass you have. It doesn’t matter if you and your houseplants are the only ones at home—a fancy glass transforms pudding from a humble dessert into an experience.

Photo : Allison Robicelli

Advertisement

Cannoli Pudding with Fresh Berries

Makes one quart of pudding

1/3 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups ricotta

1/4 cup milk

Fresh berries

Using a mixer, whip the heavy cream, powdered sugar, salt, cinnamon, and vanilla extract together until it forms stiff peaks—this takes about 1 minute. Add in the ricotta and continue beating for about 2 minutes until smooth. Add the milk to thin the pudding out a bit, then give it a taste, adding another tablespoon or two of powdered sugar if you like things on the sweeter side.

Advertisement

Serve your pudding in the fanciest glass you have with the nicest berries you can find at the market. You can also garnish the pudding with chocolate shavings, cookie pieces, chopped pistachios, or anything else you like. Just remember that berries have antioxidants and stuff, ergo they can be used to justify eating an entire quart of pudding by yourself.

Store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to five days.