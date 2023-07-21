10 No-Bake Desserts for the Hottest Summer Days

In peak summer temperatures, home bakers with the biggest sweet tooth find themselves switching up the routine a bit. Cake enthusiasts might transition to ice cream for the season, dreading the idea of preheating the oven. But beyond frozen desserts, there are plenty of other no-bake treats you can make for backyard cookouts and other summer gatherings, ones slightly less liable to melt all over the guests.

Advertisement

Below are 10 great ideas for your next summer baking project, none of which involve actual baking . (And yes, okay , we’ve thrown in a great no-churn ice cream recipe, too—we couldn’t help ourselves.)

