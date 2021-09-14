Amanda

Amanda is a 56-year-old police detective from London, which I am somewhat an expert on as I have watched lot of British detective shows. She has a college degree in graphic design and worked in advertising before deciding to join the fuzz to solve mysteries. (It’s always the person you least suspect!)

Amanda is of Greek-Cypriot heritage and has been baking with her family since she was a child. She loves putting her arts training to good use by painting directly on her cakes, which we’ll likely see in episode one, since The Great British Baking Show always kicks off with Cake Week. Last year’s Cake Week, which prioritized artistic talent, was nothing short of a masterpiece, so she’s got some serious work to do if she wants to make an impression.