The best cake recipes don’t need a special occasion

Photo : Burke/Triolo Productions ( Getty Images )

We put a lot of ourselves into our cakes. Cakes just feel like more of an occasion unto themselves than cookies or pie or any other type of dessert: They demand a perfect rise. They require delicate piping and fanciful adornment. They beg to be sliced into geometrically precise wedges that you can pull from the whole and pose for the cameras. And there’s a needling societal pressure to share a cake once you’ve baked it, rather than plunking it down on your countertop and digging into it whenever the mood strikes. The recipes in this collection are for the latter group of cake bakers, the ones who don’t want to wait for a birthday or other special occasion to throw together a hit-the-spot dessert. Why should you? You’ve got the ingredients, the dream, and the drive. So go forth and indulge in some of our most reliable cakes.