Episode Four: Chocolate Week

The signature bake for this Chocolate Week is brownies, which is a more common dessert in America than it is across the pond. If any viewer didn’t already know that brownie factoid before this episode, chances are they’ll probably figure it out by the time the end credits roll, because holy shit do everyone’s brownies look terrible. The bakers remain clueless into the next round, the chocolate babka technical challenge: None have ever made a babka before, several don’t know what babka is, and the recipe they’re given essentially says, “Make dough; make into babka; piss off.” The showstopper challenge is white chocolate celebration cake, which technically doesn’t contain chocolate, but whatever. All bets were off once this show gave rainbow bagels its stamp of approval. Read the full Chocolate Week recap here.

