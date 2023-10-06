One Hugely Popular Girl Scout Cookie Isn’t Coming Back

After the Raspberry Rally made its debut as the organization’s first online exclusive cookie and sold out almost immediately, the Girl Scouts of the USA have confirmed this newest addition to the lineup will not be returning for the upcoming cookie season.

The Girl Scouts first announced the Raspberry Rally last year, and by early March the cookies were already selling out. The cookie was released as a digital exclusive so that scouts could learn about digital marketing and figure out how to juggle both in-person and online sales. In addition to “enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills,” the cookies were described by the organization as a thin, crispy counterpart to the classic Thin Mints, just with raspberry flavoring instead of peppermint.

Advertisement

“Last year, Raspberry Rally cookies were introduced as part of a pilot online-only sales strategy,” a Girl Scouts spokesperson told Today. “This was a fun and new way to teach girls omnichannel business skills and expand our cookie portfolio by introducing an exciting new flavor profile to the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Advertisement

As many Girl Scout cookie fanatics know, the organization gets its cookie supply from two bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers. Both facilities produce the full Girl Scout cookie lineup, but the formulas are slightly different. The Takeout was lucky enough to taste the Raspberry Rally from both bakeries, and though each bakery’s output had its pros and cons, the cookie was, overall, a great new option for people who enjoy a combination of fruit and chocolate.

Advertisement

The popularity of the online-only treats was immediately evident considering not only how quickly they sold out, but the frenzy they created on the secondary market. After selling out, Raspberry Rally boxes were listed on eBay for as high as $79 (the normal price was $6). The Girl Scouts, of course, did not receive any of the proceeds from these profitable eBay sales.

The Girl Scouts of the USA decided to put a pause on the Raspberry Rally flavor for the upcoming cookie season in order to focus on the rest of its lineup. Back in rotation again this year are Toast-Yay!, added in 2021, and Adventurefuls, added in 2022. There are 12 options to choose from, including the perennial best-seller, Thin Mints, and other classics like Trefoils, Tagalongs, Samoas, and Do-si-dos.

Advertisement

On top of contending with sellers on eBay profiting off of the organization’s main fundraising tool, the Girl Scout cookie business has faced other challenges in recent months. Persistent shortages due to production issues at one of the partner bakeries led to low inventory and thus decreased sales. To combat these challenges, along with that of inflation, many troops have had to announce price increases on each box. It’s possible that a combination of all of these setbacks could have led to the organization’s decision to not bring back Raspberry Rally cookies. But if the lineup is being reduced, why not trim down by removing one of the Scouts’ two virtually identical offerings, Lemonades and Lemon-Ups?