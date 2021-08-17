Girl Scout cookie season doesn’t start until January, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited well ahead of time. And today, Girl Scouts of America announced a new flavor for this upcoming season, which should give all of us something to look forward to during the post-holiday-season comedown. Let’s welcome the new cookie to the lineup: Adventurefuls.

Advertisement

Adventurefuls are on the chocolate side of the Girl Scout cookie spectrum; a press release sent to The Takeout describes the new variety as an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.” Lucky for us, we scored preview samples of the new release and got to try them for ourselves.

While the product photos give the impression of a soft, brownie-ish cookie, they’re actually crunchy and crumbly. The cookie portion is on the thicker end—noticeably more so than, say, Thin Mints—with a not-too-intense chocolate flavor. I’d be hard-pressed to describe them as brownie-like other than the chocolate aspect, but that’s not a knock. Finally, the top-center portion is filled with caramel crème, which is firm like icing and has a solid caramel flavor to it with a mildly salty finish. There are 15 cookies to a box, and they’re pretty crushable. (I’m not a sweets person, but I ate four in one sitting, which is out of character for me. All part of a balanced breakfast, what can I say?)

While there was no mention of whether or not Adventurefuls will be part of the permanent lineup of Girl Scout cookies, last year’s new French-toast-inspired Toast-Yay!™ cookies (a name we will always be obsessed with) are still listed on the Girl Scouts website. So, take that how you will.

The entire current roster, as it stands, is as follows:

Adventurefuls

Toast-Yay

Thin Mints

Lemon-Ups

Lemonades

Shortbread/Trefoils

Caramel deLites/Samoas

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Toffee-tastic (these are gluten-free)

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Girl Scout S’mores

I’m always down with more choices, though I’m a creature of habit and have my favorites, like the Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties. (The Shortbread cookies are always a sleeper hit too.) But I always welcome new additions to the lineup, and Adventurefuls are definitely something to look forward to early next year. Start the countdown.