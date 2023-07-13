Where to Get Free Fries on National French Fry Day

Few foods are as universally beloved as an order of fries—so you’d think we would agree on which date we ought to celebrate them. National French Fry Day falls on July 13—or July 14, depending on who you ask. Yet there are so many reasons to appreciate these crispy, golden wonders that it almost makes sense to set aside more than one day in their honor.



Up until 2022, National French Fry Day was always celebrated on July 13, but a petition circulated by twin fast food chains Checkers and Rally’s asked that it be changed to the second Friday in July so that it would always be celebrated on a “Fry-day,” USA Today explains. Being that the change is fairly recent, it seems as though some restaurants have not yet gotten the memo, or their promotion schedules were already locked by the time the change went into effect.

The exact date of celebration for this national food holiday might be a bit unclear, but all that really means is that there’s more time to get your hands on a free order of French Fries.

Here are the places offering free fries on either July 13 or 14.

Checkers & Rally’s : As the pioneers of changing National French Fry Day to a “Fry-Day,” Checkers & Rally’s will be running the promotion on July 14. Each will offer a free order of extra large fries between Friday, July 14 and Sunday, July 16 for all reward app members. The restaurants will also offer $1 orders of fries (any size) from July 24 through August 6 at participating corporate locations.

Fatburger : Customers can enjoy one free order of Fat or Skinny fries with any purchase from July 13 to 16. The offer can be redeemed in-store or online with the code FrenchFryDay23.

Heinz : As one of the best partners to fries (ketchup haters be damned), Heinz couldn't be left out of the celebration. The ketchup brand is partnering with Uber Eats to offer $5.70 off orders with fries in them. (The "$5.70" is a reference to Heinz's "57 varieties" branding.) The deal only runs on July 13 and only with participating restaurants. Uber Eats customers can choose a participating restaurant and place any order that includes fries; the $5.70 discount will be applied at checkout.

McDonald's : You can get a free order of McDonald's fries on July 13 by ordering via the app

There you have it. The fries , whether sweet, crinkle-cut, steak, or skinny, will be piled high on July 13 and 14. Go get them while they’re hot and fresh.





