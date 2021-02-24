Smashburger plots global domination

Photo : REDA&CO ( Getty Images )

Regional domination isn’t enough for Smashburger. Smashburger thirsts for global domination. That’s why the fast-casual chain plans to add to its current network of 250 corporate and franchise restaurants by opening 40 new restaurants in 2021, Insider reports.

According to the chain’s website, Smashburger is named for its signature smashing technique: “smashing a fresh, never frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef hand-packed ball of meat on a hot seasoned grill—delivering an elevated burger experience, where every bite is made to savor.” Insider reports that the company plans to focus on “aggressively” opening new stores in busy areas of Brooklyn, Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C.

While Smashburger is largely known as a dine-in spot, Insider explains that the expansion, which is “accelerated partly by the pandemic,” will involve more takeout services as well as more contactless ways to collect food—things like hot food lockers, which are also in development at KFC and Burger King. Smashburger also launched a new website and app during the pandemic, although the chain will still work with third-party delivery apps. Finally, Smashburger will overhaul its dine-in experience with open kitchens and regionally-inspired restaurant interiors specific to each city.

Advertisement

I’ve actually never visited a Smashburger, but I appreciate the fact that “smash” is in the name. I also enjoy the phrase “hand-packed ball of meat,” which appears across Smashburger’s promotional materials. Are you stoked for Smashburger to touch down in your neck of the woods? Want to shove a nerd into a burger locker? Let’s hear your thoughts, people.