Where to Get Free and Discount Food on July 4

Sure, the Fourth of July’s known for backyard grilling, afternoon beers, and blowing stuff up in honor of Independence Day, but did you know it’s also a good time to snag some free food and decent discounts ? This year, we’ve rounded up some promotions that’ll help you save on everything from cheesy bread to pretzels to sweets; if you’re looking for a good way to celebrate the holiday and save a few bucks, we’ve got your back.

The best Fourth of July food deals in 2023

Here’s where to look if you don’t feel like cooking this holiday weekend:

Auntie Anne’s : If you’re a rewards member, you’ll save 25% off your entire order if you order a Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade, Dragonfruit Mango Frost, or Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer plus any pretzel item. This offer is good until September 24.

Cinnabon : Now through the end of July, mall staple Cinnabon is offering $2 off any CinnaPacks

Now through the end of July, mall staple Cinnabon is offering $2 off any Krispy Kreme: Wear red, white, and blue to your nearest Krispy Kreme location on July 4, and Krispy Kreme will give you a free Original Glazed.

Pieology Pizzeria: California-based pizza chain Pieology has debuted three new varieties of cheese bread: Alfredo Jalapeno Cheese Bread, Buffalo Cheese Bread, and Pesto Feta Cheese Bread. To celebrate, from June 26 through July 4 , guests can add any of these to their order for a discount price of $4 (typically $5.99).

California-based pizza chain Pieology has debuted three new varieties of cheese bread: Alfredo Jalapeno Cheese Bread, Buffalo Cheese Bread, and Pesto Feta Cheese Bread. To celebrate, from June 26 through July 4 , guests can add any of these to their order for a discount price of $4 (typically $5.99). Popeyes: From June 29 through July 9, if you buy a chicken sandwich combo ( Classic Blackened

Sonic: If you're h eaded to the drive-in, Sonic's offering a free Sonic Cheeseburger through July 31 with any in-app purchase.

If you’re h eaded to the drive-in, Sonic’s offering a free Sonic Cheeseburger through July 31 with any in-app purchase. TGI Fridays: Want grilled food, but don’t feel like grilling? If you order a family meal bundle, party tray, or platter anytime July 1- 4, you’ll get 25% off your order.

And remember, all of the above deals pair well with some blue drinks and classic American entertainment.