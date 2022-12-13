McDonald’s McRib

We’re used to the McRib coming and going from the menu , but this year McDonald’s shocked us all when it announced this would be the farewell tour of the beloved sandwich. The company seemingly confirmed to The Takeout that this is indeed the McRib’s last hurrah.

“After three straight years headlining our nationwide menu, this fall will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour - complete with limited-edition throwback McRib merch available for purchase, so diehard fans can forever rock their favorite sandwich even after it’s gone from the menu,” read a statement from the company sent to The Takeout via email.

Will it ever return? When pressed for clarification, McDonald’s response was vague enough that we feel confident this isn’t really the last we’ve seen of the McRib.

“We can’t say for certain what the future holds,” read a follow-up statement from McDonald’s. “But for now, fans should enjoy the McRib while they can, because it won’t be returning nationwide anytime soon.”

While there may not be another national rollout for a while, this implies that select locations may still serve the sandwich until its inevitable, very carefully marketed return to menus everywhere.