The pandemic forced many restaurants to make changes, and many of those “menu streamlining” efforts were immediately felt by frequent customers. Remember when McDonald’s got rid of its all-day breakfast? You can still enjoy the chain’s breakfast sandwiches during normal breakfast hours, but another change to the breakfast menu has flown under the radar: t he discontinuation of egg whites.



McDonald’s Egg White Delight brought change to the menu

The Egg White Delight McMuffin at McDonald’s was the first ( and possibly last) of its kind . The sandwich debuted in 2013 ( around the same time as another legendary and sorely missed menu item—RIP, McWrap) , and in April of that year, McDonald’s announced it would be adding the McMuffin , which consisted of “100% egg whites, extra lean Canadian bacon and white cheddar served on a new muffin made with eight grams of whole grain, ” to menus nationwide.

Additionally, the release noted that, going forward, customers would have the option of subbing in egg whites and white cheddar on all breakfast sandwiches, as well as McDonald ’s breakfast platters. The release of the sandwich and the introduction of egg whites was part of a 2011 initiative by the fast food chain to add “improved nutrition choices” to its menu. The E gg W hite D elight McMuffin was 250 calories, and the company promoted its other breakfast items under 300 calories as wholesome options.

Why you can’t get egg whites at McDonald’s anymore

McDonald’s confirmed to The Takeout that t he Egg White Delight McMuffin was discontinued on a national scale in 2018, but that individual McDonald’s locations could still choose to serve it based on customer preferences . However, the company confirms that by the summer 2020, the sandwich was completely phased out of local markets, along with other menu offerings, in an effort to simplify the menu.

When the sandwich was discontinued, the availability of egg whites as a customization option also ended. By May 2021, McDonald’s still had egg whites listed on its FAQ page as one of the five different ways it served eggs. However, as of this writing, the FAQ page no longer has egg whites listed on that page . M ultiple McDonald’s locations nationwide confirmed to The Takeout that they do not serve egg whites.

Let’s take time to officially mourn the loss of this egg option at McDonald’s. It may have slipped away quietly, but I will never forget how well these yolk- less eggs paired with white cheddar and Canadian bacon.

