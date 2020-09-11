Burger King and Ronald McDonald share a kiss in new Helsinki ad campaign

Photo : Burger King Finland

In a scene ripped from the pages of erotic fan fiction, Ronald McDonald and the Burger King are (finally) an item. At least that’s how they’re being depicted in a new Burger King ad campaign in Finland, in which the pair are seen kissing above the slogan “LOVE CONQUERS ALL” in celebration of Helsinki Pride Week. Their dual silhouettes form a heart and everything.

Fan fiction pretty much always starts with the romantic pair hating each other. Remember what the Burger King did to Ronald when he lost his Big Mac trademark? Or when he tried to make people think Ronald and Pennywise were the same clown? Or when he started talking smack on Twitter because he was jealous of Ronald’s relationship with Kanye West? I’m sure the King thought he was coming off as “edgy,” but I know sexual tension when I see it, and it’s about time these two stopped denying what they’ve always known to be true.

Photo : Burger King Finland

“Burger King has always stood for equality, love and everyone’s right to be just the way they are,” said Burger King Finland brand manager Kaisa Kasila in a press release. “The only instance where it might not seem so is when we’re bantering with our competitor. But we want to be clear—it all stems from the respect we have for them. And we know McDonald’s stands for the values we stand for, too.” (It’s unclear whether McDonald’s was aware of this particular campaign in advance.)

According to Burger King, w ith the exception of killer viruses and planet-destroying cow gas, there is nothing more powerful than love—that’s why it always wins. Will we see this coupling again at next year’s Pride?