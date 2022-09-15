For the jelly-averse out there, know that you are not alone—and no longer must you hide away the abnormal peanut butter sandwiche combinations you have developed to fill the void. Here and now, we celebrate the most delicious albeit unexpected partners of peanut butter.
You’ve definitely heard of a PB&J, but what about the PB&A, or PB&P, or PB&O? Does it sound like I’m just swapping in random letters? Maybe I am, maybe I’m not. It’s time to spread some creamy nut butter on a slice of bread with the following ingredients and find out for yourself.