Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs

Would you pay $13 for a corn dog? If that price seems steep, maybe that’s because you’re picturing the typical carnival version: a hot dog pre-wrapped in a suspiciously uniform layer of spongy cornbread, tossed into a fryer for too little time before being dredged up and handed off to you in a grease-soaked cardboard boat. Delicious, but not worth $13. At Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs in Anaheim’s Downtown Disney District, however, things are different. On its recently revamped menu, there is a corn dog called the Panko Crusted Pickle Dog: a hot dog inside a hollowed-out dill pickle, swaddled in corn dog batter, coated in fried panko crumbs, and served with peanut butter on the side for dipping.



H/T to New York Times Hollywood reporter Brooks Barnes for mentioning this snack on Twitter, and to the Disney Food Blog for discussing the dog in more detail. Many people online seem to be taking issue primarily with the peanut butter, saying things like “the peanut butter is overkill” and “I understand everything except for the peanut butter” and “Why the peanut butter. Why.”

Well, I’ll tell you why: because there are very, very few meals where peanut butter doesn’t belong. I would never have thought a peanut butter and bacon sandwich was life-altering until I gave it a whirl, or that a peanut butter burger was such a must-order. But that silky, savory, just-this-side-of-sweet spread has proven itself as such a culinary Swiss army knife that no matter where I see it pop up, I trust it. And now I need the Panko Crusted Pickle Dog.

One of the comments on the Disney Food Blog story is a bit more measured in its critique: “I think this sounds delicious, but I’m curious about the peanut butter. I would give it a try but would be quick to request brown mustard if the pb tastes weird.” To this we say... why not both?

“My mom and I tried this even though we were skeptical and we actually liked it!” reads another DFB comment. “The tang of the pickle with the sweet nuttiness of the peanut butter and the savory hot dog went together way better than we thought! Give it a try before you knock it!”

So, the question is: would you give it a try before you knock it? Blue Ribbon said the dog would only be around for a few weeks, so if you need this in your life, start petitioning to make it a permanent addition to the menu.