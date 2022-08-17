It’s back-to-school season and that means lots and lots of back-t0-school snacks. While kids are enjoying their tiny packets of fruit snacks and individual pudding cups, those of us no longer in school are just eating our sad desk salads wishing for the days of old when our parents would sneak treats into our lunch boxes. But just because we’re adults doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy snack packs of our own. And thanks to our Costco memberships, we can load up on these individually wrapped treats, which are basically the adult versions of whatever ’s in students’ backpacks.



So what makes these “ adult” snacks? Some of the flavors are a little more adventurous for our refined palates, and some of the ingredients are slightly healthier to better suit our increasingly sensitive digestive systems. But they all add an exciting element to your bagged lunch.