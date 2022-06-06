Plan ahead to store your ingredients at the office

Think back to your junior high days. Remember brown-bagging it? Remember carefully assembling a sandwich only to accidentally squish it sometime between third and fourth period? The worst, man. Fortunately, if your office has a communal fridge, you can plan ahead and avoid Squished Sandwich Syndrome.

Just haul your ingredients into the office on a Monday—loaf of bread, deli meats and cheeses, giardiniera if you’re feeling wild—and you can throw together feats of sandwich artistry all week long. Not the most groundbreaking tip, we know—but you’d be shocked by how much more you enjoy your commute when you don’t have to worry about manhandling two flimsy slices of whole wheat.