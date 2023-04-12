8 Fictional Food Machines We Wish Were Real

None of us watch TV and movies as passively as we think we do. Instead, we fall into these stories , placing ourselves in the narrative and deciding what we would do as these characters . We crave the burgers they eat and the beverages they drink, envy the restaurants they dine in, and (as this list will prove) covet the gadgets that they use to prepare a meal.

T he entertainment world has presented an array of nifty devices that would undoubtedly make our dining experiences easier—or at least much cooler. Here are eight of the best ones.