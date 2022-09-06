We’ve stuffed ourselves with delicious fictional burgers, so let’s now wash it down with some delicious fictional beverages. We’ve scoured the pop culture landscape to give you the ten drinks that appear the most enjoyable, based upon the evidence presented. And there’s something for everyone: alcoholic, kid-friendly, cold, hot, magical, and muggle. Crack open this list and take a big sip.
The Flaming Homer (The Simpsons)
“Flaming Moe’s” (season 3, episode 10)
Pour a little bit of everything in your liquor cabinet into a blender, add some children’s cough syrup, pulse, pour, and then light on fire: voilà, the Flaming Homer. (Yes, it’s the Flaming Homer. We don’t honor drink thieves here.) This delicious concoction not only manages to hit the spot for Homer, who typically prefers beer, but it even delights bartender Moe, who’s mostly dead inside. Moe adds the drink to his menu and it isn’t long before his ghost town of a bar is overflowing with satisfied patrons, and even a satisfied Aerosmith. It’s one of the few times that anybody watching The Simpsons wishes they could visit Moe’s Tavern.
Felix Felicis (Harry Potter)
What about Butterbeer and Firewhisky? you might ask. Those drinks may make you feel good and satisfy your taste buds, but Felix Felicis (or “liquid luck”) makes you feel unstoppable, enabling you to satisfy any of your goals. That’s a whole other level of potency. The fact that it’s so much harder to obtain than other drinks in the Potterverse would also make it that much sweeter when you finally get to taste it.
Need more proof? Here’s a description from She Who Must Not Be Named about how it feels to consume Felix Felicis: “Slowly but surely, an exhilarating sense of infinite opportunity stole through him; he felt as though he could have done anything, anything at all.” Yes, please.
The Chocolate River (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory)
Although the reality of filming it was cold and disgusting, Willy Wonka’s river of drinkable chocolate easily ranks as one of the most iconic libations of fiction. According to Wonka, it’s the only chocolate in the world that is mixed by waterfall, which is the only way to get it “just right.”
Golden ticket winner Augustus Gloop manages to sample some of the chocolate river before he’s shown the door (or, in this case, pneumatic tube). His moan of “mmmmm... this stuff is terrific” is reassuring, given that Augustus spends almost all of his screen time consuming food and drink, yet only the chocolate river elicits a positive verbal reaction from him.
Alamo Beer (King of the Hill)
What could possibly unite an uptight propane salesman, a chain-smoking conspiracy theorist, a ladies man, and an Army barber? An amazing beer, of course. Alamo Beer has a prestige that other cartoon beer brands just don’t—it won the 1849 Munich Beer Festival! It must be as good as it looks, since the foursome are willing to drive all the way to Mexico when supplies run out.
Heck, even kids enjoy the taste of Alamo. That’s not something we approve of, but it’s admittedly astounding when you consider the scientific fact that children hate their first taste of beer. Even some adults don’t like the taste of beer (don’t judge me), but I’d very happily make an exception for Alamo.
Snake Juice (Parks and Recreation)
“The Fight” (season 3, episode 13)
Snake Juice is a high-end liqueur that sprung from the unique entrepreneurial mind of Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari). Despite Tom’s track record and the drink’s questionable ingredients, Snake Juice proves to be an enormous hit. Even Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) loves it and declares, “Damn if that isn’t delicious.” That’s about as great an endorsement as any product can receive, as Ron is renowned for brutal honesty and an inability to enjoy most things.
Snake Juice doesn’t only taste delightful but packs a wallop, quickly rendering all of Tom’s friends hopelessly wasted (with entertaining results). We can safely say that Pawnee, Indiana has two claims to fame: the fourth fattest town in the U.S. and the number-one party drink.
Raktajino (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)
Fans of this Star Trek iteration may recall raktajino (Klingon coffee) being mentioned once or twice, or 47 times. It’s rich and loaded with enough caffeine to fuel the Deep Space Nine station’s crew as they go about their astro-business. It’s not only strong sustenance, but the crew genuinely seem to enjoy the taste. In fact, several different species enjoy it: humans, Bajorans, the Ocampa, and even Changelings. You know a drink is a winner if it satisfies palates from across the known universe. Maybe in a few hundred years, we’ll be starting our mornings with something raktajino-like. Hopefully.
Multicolored Medicine (Mary Poppins)
After she and the two children in her care get drenched in the rain, the practically perfect Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) administers medicine to combat any oncoming cold. The bottle is somehow able to dispense three entirely different-flavored liquids: strawberry, lime cordial, and rum punch, the favorite flavors of each consumer. (The rum punch even gives us a tiny glimpse of Mary’s wild side, hiccups and all.)
Unfortunately, the film doesn’t spend any time exploring the full potential of this marvelous medicine bottle. Can it conjure any drink at all? Can it do carbonation and serve up Pamplemousse LaCroix antihistamines? We’ll never know. But if it’s capable of satisfying two fussy kids and their magical nanny, we know that it’s something worth tasting for ourselves.
Wharmpess Beer (How I Met Your Mother)
“Canning Randy” (season 6, episode 7)
One of the most heartwarming arcs in this series is seeing Randy Wharmpess (Will Forte) go from a sad corporate employee to a successful beer purveyor. Despite its gross name, Wharmpess Beer is a delectable brew, and the show gives us much evidence of that. His beer is award-winning—fourth prize at the Weehawken Retirement Home Clam Bake and Wheelchair Maintenance Picnic, but still.
Marshall (Jason Segel) proclaims that the beer is “delicious,” and coming from Beercules himself, that’s huge. Wharmpess beer becomes a national success that is stocked in every bar across the land, or the land that exists in this weird HIMYM world. It’s safe to say that this show made us all crave a great big glass of Wharmpess.
Vesper (Casino Royale)
At a high-stakes poker game, James Bond (Daniel Craig) ups the ante by ordering an epic martini that he dubs the Vesper. Its description alone is enticing enough to make several of his competitors want to try it as well. Upon sipping it, James emphatically declares that it’s “not half bad” (high praise from an alcohol connoisseur of his caliber).
In the next Bond film, Quantum of Solace, we see Bond visibly drunk for the first time in film history—after ingesting six Vespers. A cocktail capable of intoxicating the Man with the Golden Liver? That’s nothing to sneeze at. Sadly, one of Vesper’s key ingredients, Kina Lillet, is no longer available. But that adds just the right dash of fictional unattainability to this obviously incredible drink.
Kryptonian Water (Smallville)
“Harvest” (season 10, episode 6)
Remember the days where superhero-themed shows were a novelty? This episode sees a pre-blue-tights Clark Kent (Tom Welling) and Lois Lane (Erica Durance) stumble upon a little town whose drinking water has been infused with blue kryptonite. The power of the kryptonite makes the water taste great while also preventing anyone who drinks it from ever getting sick. This is some H20 that doesn’t need clever marketing to get us excited.
It should be mentioned that the inhabitants of that town are superstitious nutjobs who express their thanks for the glorious water by making a human sacrifice every year. Still, it’s clearly an awesome drop for anyone, so long as they can run fast.
