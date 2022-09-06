Felix Felicis (Harry Potter)

Harry Drink Liquid Luck - Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince

What about Butterbeer and Firewhisky? you might ask. Those drinks may make you feel good and satisfy your taste buds, but Felix Felicis (or “liquid luck”) makes you feel unstoppable, enabling you to satisfy any of your goals. That’s a whole other level of potency. The fact that it’s so much harder to obtain than other drinks in the Potterverse would also make it that much sweeter when you finally get to taste it.

Need more proof? Here’s a description from She Who Must Not Be Named about how it feels to consume Felix Felicis: “Slowly but surely, an exhilarating sense of infinite opportunity stole through him; he felt as though he could have done anything, anything at all.” Yes, please.