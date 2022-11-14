We’ve taken a look at the best fictional burgers and drinks in the history of film and TV , and now it’s time to recogniz e the most succulent steaks ever to grace the screen (and the end of a protagonist’s fork).



T hese are not just onscreen steaks that look damn good, but those that convey their deliciousness in a way that jumps right out of the screen. There must be concrete evidence that they taste good—s teaks that trigger intense and rapturous emotions in the characters lucky enough to eat them. Has a steak ever made you feel that way? If not, maybe these cuts will convince you to go searching for the perfect porterhouse.