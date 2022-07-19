From Scooby Snacks to giant Flintstones ribs and even roasted porg, films and television shows have depicted countless scrumptious-looking foods that viewers wish they could jump through the screen to sink their teeth into. Heck, even a blob of gray stuff looks delicious thanks to the magic of entertainment.
But today, we’re focused squarely on the burgers. More specifically, the fictional burgers that not only looked delectable on screen but elicited the most ecstatic responses from the character(s) eating them. What follows are 12 burgers that deserve recognition for inspiring awe in the eater. Which one would you order?