The Ulti-Meatum (Regular Show)

Regular Show - Preview - Video Game Wizard/Best Burger in the World

“The Best Burger in the World” (season 3, episode 21)

“A cheeseburger stuffed inside a cheeseburger with two deep-fried cheeseburgers as buns, and then we add our special ketchup that we get from the Himalayas.” Trust the surreal world of Regular Show to come up with something like that. This burger is said to be so amazing, it’s only available once every century.



Understandably, the two lead characters, Mordecai (a blue jay) and Rigby (a raccoon) go to hell and back in order to get their mouths onto the burger, but it wasn’t to be. They even have to stand and watch as their friends gleefully gobble the burgers down. The Ulti-Meatum must be truly incredible if it can simultaneously satisfy the palates of a yeti, a ghost, and an alien—I can’t even get my family to agree on a restaurant.