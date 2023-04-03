10 of the Most Beloved Fictional Restaurants on TV

Krusty Krab Timeline! ⏰ Moments That Changed the Krusty Krab Forever | SpongeBob

For its owner, Mr. Krabs, the Krusty Krab restaurant is little more than a money-making venture . For its cashier, Squidward, the place is a source of misery. But for everyone else, particularly chef SpongeBob Squarepants, it’s a delight. The Krusty Krab is a bright and welcoming space that houses one of the greatest fictional burgers ever depicted: the Krabby Patty.

The Krusty Krab is constantly thrumming with happy diners, many of which are different species of fish— a demonstration of the food’s broad appeal across Bikini Bottom . While the Krusty Krab isn’t immune to the occasional health and safety disaster, it always comes back to satisfy customers for another day.