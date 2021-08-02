You, there! Sir! Might you be a gambling man? If so, allow me to propose a gentleman’s wager: let us take bets on the imminent return of fall beverages, shall we?

Advertisement

Last year, Starbucks released the ever-controversial Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 25, the earliest release date in cozy fall beverage history. In covering the release, we failed to ask one question: why was the release so early? If I had to guess, I’d say it was because the coffee giant wanted to soothe coziness-starved customers. The release came at the end of a brutal pandemic summer when I, for one, was desperate for some kind of relief. I’d wager that Starbucks saw the desperation and decided to grace the thirsty public with a treat a bit earlier than normal.

So here we are. It’s 2021, and we’re midway through what some have dubbed “Hot Vax Summer;” basically, a rip-roaring, tongue-kissing season full of post-vaccination debauchery. A few weeks ago, I’d have guessed that Starbucks would delay the Pumpkin Spice release, as customers likely want this summer to last as long as possible. But now, as Delta variant numbers continue to baffle and terrify, I’m changing my tune.

With that in mind, my money’s on a September 1 drop. Even though the first few weeks of September are often hot as hell, September typically ushers in the first whisper of fall (slightly yellowing leaves; inappropriately dense cardigans on public transportation, et cetera). I have my doubts about an August PSL drop; Starbucks knows its customers, and I have a feeling that the general Hot Vax Summer mentality is going to continue until public health officials shut it down (if they ever do). September 1 seems like the most reasonable sweet spot for a successful Pumpkin Spice launch: at the tail end of a wild few months, and at the very beginning of a nerve-racking fall/winter plagued with cold, flu, and COVID.

So, let’s take bets. When do you think fall beverages like Pumpkin Spice will return to menus? Do you have an exact date in mind? Think I’m wrong about Hot Vax Summer? Sound off.