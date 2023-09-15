Everything You Need to Know About Birria

Whatever you do, don’t call it a trend. Birria, a Mexican meat stew rich in herbs and spices, is a prime example of a dish that has quickly gained mass cultural awareness outside of its home country while being far from new. In fact, birria has been made for hundreds of years in certain regions of Mexico, and only in the past decade or so has it leapt to menus in the United States, with countless chefs putting their own unique spin on the endlessly customizable dish.

For all those looking to learn more about birria, we’ve assembled a guide on how to approach this special recipe, how to transform it into a range of other dishes, and how to repurpose leftovers for maximum enjoyment.