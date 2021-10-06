Since hitting the foodie big leagues, birria has been seemingly showing up everywhere, from LA to Nasvhille, and on everything, from melty quesabirria to Chicago-style pizza and even cross-continental creations like gyozas. But before you can start using birria as some sort of all-purpose topping on any old trendy street food menu, you must first understand what proper birria tastes like and how it’s to be made.

A proper birria is a heavenly concoction of slightly viscous broth and tender meat. The consomé is to be a perfect potion of rendered fat, meat juices, and adobo sauce that should feel like it rests on your tongue as you slurp it up. The adobo sauce, which drives the flavor of the dish, is made up of a combination of rehydrated chiles and Mexican spices.

If done correctly, birria is a most savory affair with a perfect balance of complex flavors that each get their due in every bite you take. This recipe for a stovetop version hits on all the traditional flavors of birria, and once you nail it, you’ll want to dish it on top of everything.



Traditional Beef Birria, Stovetop Version

Makes 10-12 servings

4 lbs. beef (2 lbs. chuck roast, 2 lbs. short rib)

3-4 cups water

6 dried chile guajillo

2 dried chile ancho

2 cups low-sodium beef broth (boiling)

2 garlic cloves

1 large onion, dry skin removed, chopped

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 clove

¼ whole cinnamon stick

1 Tbsp. beef bouillon

2 laurel leaves (or bay leaves)

2 Tbsp. cooking oil

salt and pepper

onions, cilantro, and lime, for garnish

Optional: Warm tortillas for making birria tacos

Equipment

Large cast iron pan

Large Dutch oven (5-quart)

Heatproof bowl

Saucepan