Birria gyozas are a sort of “cause and cure” snack. You see, birria has long been known in Mexican culture to have magical hangover-curing powers. And gyozas are a delectable snack traditionally served at izakayas, which are informal Japanese drinking establishments where the seeds of a hangover are planted. Throw in a Vietnamese dipping sauce and you have a fortifying treat that’s a stellar collision of multiculturalism and culinary delight.

Nashville pop-up artist Audrey Sutherland from Homesick Together crafted this recipe, combining birria with one of her favorite Japanese snacks and Vietnamese dipping sauces. Because the best food shouldn’t have borders.

Birria Gyozas

2.5 cups birria



½ cup Mexipoix

40 gyoza wrappers or round wonton wrappers

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 cup water

1 Tbsp. flour

In a large bowl, combine the birria Mexipoix

Place a tablespoon of filling in the middle of a dumpling wrapper. Using your finger, lightly wet the half of the outer rim of the wrapper with water. Fold the wrapper in half over the filling. Using your fingertips, make pleats to seal the dumpling. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. In a large nonstick frying pan, heat the sesame oil over medium heat. Add half of your dumplings in a circle. Fry for 1-3 minutes. Combine the flour and the water in a small bowl or measuring cup. Pour into the pan and cover. Steam the dumplings until the water is mostly evaporated, 7-8 minutes. Remove the lid and continue cooking until the water is completely evaporated. Place a plate on top of the gyoza while they’re still in the pan. Flip the pan upside down, while pressing the plate against it, to invert the dumplings onto the plate. Cook the remaining dumplings. Serve with dipping sauce (recipe below).

Nuoc Cham

6 Tbsp. water, warm

2 Tbsp. sugar

1.5 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lime (or lemon)

2 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 bird’s eye / Thai chile, thinly sliced

Combine water and sugar in a bowl (the warm water makes it easier for the sugar to dissolve). Let cool. Add lime or lemon juice in increments until you like how it tastes. A good guide is that it should taste like lemonade/limeade. Add fish sauce in small increments until you like how it tastes. It should be a little strong, since it will be paired with unseasoned food. Top with garlic and chilies, then serve.